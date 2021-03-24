Severe Weather Threat

Much or all of the Delta News coverage area will likely be placed under a Tornado Watch during the day Thursday (March 25th).  Thunderstorms are expected to be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds, especially from late morning through the afternoon hours.

