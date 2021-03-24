Much or all of the Delta News coverage area will likely be placed under a Tornado Watch during the day Thursday (March 25th). Thunderstorms are expected to be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds, especially from late morning through the afternoon hours.
Severe Weather Expected Thursday
- Chris Mathis
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Chris Mathis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
(The Center Square) – Dr. Rachel Levine became the highest-ranking transgender official to serve in federal office with her confirmation Wednesday in the U.S. Senate. Read more
(The Center Square) – Thirteen states, including Louisiana, have sued President Joe Biden’s administration, claiming the president’s moratorium on new oil and gas production on public land and offshore waters violates federal law. Read more
(The Center Square) – Wyoming filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Biden administration over its moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands. Read more
Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.