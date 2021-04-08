Severe Threat

Several rounds of storms will develop tomorrow afternoon and persist into the overnight hours before ending early Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed most of the Delta under an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, very large hail, and the potential for tornadoes will all be possible. Be sure to have your severe weather plan ready for action tomorrow! 

