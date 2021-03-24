Another round of widespread severe weather is on tap for the Delta tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk (level 4/5) for most of the area. Conditions will be favorable for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and golf ball-sized hail. There will be the potential for strong, long-tracked tornadoes tomorrow afternoon especially east of the I-55 Corridor. The best potential for severe weather across the Delta will be between 10 AM-3 PM. The cold front associated with this storm system will move through during the early afternoon hours which will end the severe threat from east to west. As always, have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts throughout the day. Stay safe!
Severe Weather Outbreak Likely Tomorrow
- Clay Smith
