The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a slight to enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms.
Some scattered showers have developed to our north. More considerable and potentially severe weather is anticipated overnight. Models are showing a cold front catching up with a warm front and the entire system tracks east.
The timing risk is between evening and overnight. Be sure to have your weather alerts on your cell phones turned on and be sure to seek shelter in a sturdy building if conditions should worsen.
