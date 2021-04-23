Our next major weather maker will arrive this evening as a warm front pushes across the Delta. Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorm activity will develop along the warm front and continue into the overnight hours. Severe storms will be possible between 8 PM and 3 AM Saturday. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The Flash Flood potential will also increase this evening as 2-4" of total rainfall will fall across the area. Stay WEATHER AWARE on this Friday!
Severe Weather Threat Increases Later Today
Clay Smith
Updated
Clay Smith
