Dense Fog early Friday morning in the southeast potion of the state. Warmer than normal temperatures continue as showers move in by the afternoon. Scattered showers continue Friday evening and well into the night. Rainfall amounts will generally remain light, and no severe weather will affect the Delta.
The rain will taper off early Saturday, but more showers will return on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will turn much colder by the end of the weekend.
