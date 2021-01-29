Future Tracker

A cold front will approach from the west tomorrow evening, sparking showers across the Delta. The best chance of rain will be between 3-11 PM. Rainfall amounts will generally be light, but a few heavy downpours will be possible Saturday evening. Conditions will NOT be favorable for any severe weather across the Delta. The rain will clear out quickly early Sunday morning, but the clouds will stick around for much of the day. The first couple of days of February are set to be dry and chilly. 

