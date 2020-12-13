Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.