A frontal boundary continues lifting north as a warm front while another low begins to intensify. Showers have spread into the area this afternoon as these showers become more organized over southeast Louisiana. Damaging winds are possible. Showers and thunderstorms shift east with only a few lingering along the Hwy 82 corridor through the overnight hours. A much colder air mass moves in overnight with low temperatures dropping into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Cold air continues during the day tomorrow. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50 for much of the area.
Be sure to layer up!
