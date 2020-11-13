Friday will be a picture-perfect day with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the lower-70s. Winds begin to shift to the south overnight and by Saturday, temperatures will approach the 80-degree mark. A cold front will push across the Southern Plains during the day on Saturday and arrive in the Delta on Sunday morning. Scatted showers will be possible between 11 PM Saturday and 6 AM Sunday. Fortunately, no severe weather will affect the Delta with this system. Rainfall amounts will generally be light.
Fall-like temperatures will be the trend for next week as high pressure situates over the Delta. Highs will range from 65-71 degrees with overnight lows in the lower-40s. Next week will feature plenty of Delta sunshine.
I hope everyone has a fantastic weekend!
