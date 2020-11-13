A dry warm day will give way to an approaching cold front. Ahead of the front, highs reached the 80s. Winds will begin to pick up. The surging cold front is expected to move into the Delta early Sunday morning. Cooler and drier air will quickly filter in behind the front with Sunday afternoon highs ranging from the mid 60s north to mid 70s south. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the 30s for most of the area.
Fall-like temperatures will be the trend for next week as high pressure settles over the Delta.
