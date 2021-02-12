A significant winter storm will impact the Delta Monday-Monday night. Periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue throughout the day on Monday. Several inches of snow will be possible along and west of the Mississippi River with the highest amounts likely over central Arkansas. Our eastern areas will likely see more freezing rain and sleet. Regardless of exact precipitation type, major impacts are expected. Numerous power outages are likely along with hazardous travel conditions. Extremely low temperatures will also be a concern late Monday night as temperatures will likely drop into the single digits. Wind chill values below zero will be possible by Tuesday morning. Now is a good time to prepare and make sure that you have all of the supplies that you need before this storm arrives!
Significant Winter Storm Expected Monday
- Clay Smith
