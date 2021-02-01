Tuesday, February 2nd marks Groundhog Day. This is a tradition that dates all the way back to 1887. It is an interesting tradition that revolves around a groundhog named "Phil" and his famous weather predictions. Will Phil see his shadow this year? Well, the current forecast for Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania calls for cloudy skies and occasional snow showers. Cloudy skies mean no shadow. According to local tradition, no shadow means an early spring is coming. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analyzed Phil's predictions from 2008 to 2018 and concluded that Phil has an accuracy rate of 40%.
Based on current trends, it seems that much colder air is on the way for much of the country. I'm leaning towards six more weeks of winter based on these trends.
