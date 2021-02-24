Rainfall Totals

The first half of your Wednesday will feature sunny skies and warm temperatures near 70 degrees. A frontal boundary will begin moving in our direction later this afternoon increasing cloud coverage across the area. A few showers will develop later this evening across portions of the Delta. A lack of moisture will lead to light rainfall amounts through tonight. The same frontal boundary will stall out across the area leading to a prolonged period of wet weather. The heaviest rain will develop Thursday evening into Friday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist through this weekend. Rainfall totals of 2-4" will fall through Monday evening. Minor flooding in low-lying areas will be possible through early next week. Have your rain gear handy over the next several days! 

Tags

