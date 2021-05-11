Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening as a stalled out front continues to feed moisture into the area. 1-3" of rainfall will be possible which could lead to minor street flooding in some locations. The highest flood threat looks to stay to our southwest. The severe threat will be minimal this afternoon, but an isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out. The rain will move out early tomorrow and the rest of the week will feature sunny skies!
Soggy Tuesday Ahead
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
