Our ridge of high pressure has quickly shifted east allowing a southwesterly flow with milder daytime temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will be brisk, bottoming out in the 30s each night. Sunday brings a slight chance of a stray shower as a weak low-pressure system moves to our south. Most of the rain will stay to our south. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Spot Shower Possible Sunday- Dry Week Ahead 12-5-2020
- Karen Williams
