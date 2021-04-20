Sunshine and warmth will set the tone for your Tuesday as temperatures top out in the mid-70s. Changes are coming this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper-30s tonight into early Wednesday morning. A few areas of patchy frost cannot be ruled out, especially along and east of the I-55 Corridor. Temperatures will remain chilly through Wednesday afternoon with highs ranging from the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will rebound towards the end of the week as our next rain maker arrives Friday afternoon.
Spring-Time Chill
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
