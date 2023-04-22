A few showers will be possible overnight and linger into Sunday. Most places will pick up on a light drizzle with the heaviest activity occurring around noon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with daytime highs in the upper 50's.
Latest News
- Usher dreams of Super Bowl headlining show
- Hugh Grant turned down 'big blockbuster' films like Dungeons and Dragons
- Dexter Fletcher took Bohemian Rhapsody job to know what to not do on Rocketman
- 'Be careful what you wish for!' Matthew Perry on the darker side of fame that led to addiction
- Prince Louis photos released to mark fifth birthday
- Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens marry in Texas
- 'We just forget!': Metallica never argue over who came up with what riff
- Jennifer Aniston: Adam Sandler is one of my favourite people
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.