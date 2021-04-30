Another round of severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather for all of the Delta and most of Mississippi. Conditions will be favorable for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Low level wind shear will also present a tornado threat during the late afternoon hours on Sunday. We will monitor this threat closely over the next couple of days. Be sure that you have a severe weather plan in place on Sunday and stay posted for the latest updates!
Sunday Severe Weather Threat
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
