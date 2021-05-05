Tuesday's severe weather outbreak resulted in widespread power outages and wind damage across the Delta. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Today will be a different story. A dry airmass will settle in with the sunshine returning this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s. The streak of nice weather will continue through Saturday before our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Sunday afternoon.
Sunny Skies Return
