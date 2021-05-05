Highs Today

Tuesday's severe weather outbreak resulted in widespread power outages and wind damage across the Delta. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Today will be a different story. A dry airmass will settle in with the sunshine returning this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s. The streak of nice weather will continue through Saturday before our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Sunday afternoon.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.