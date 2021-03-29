Sunshine and blue skies will pave the way for your Monday. Temperatures will range from 68-72 degrees this afternoon after a rather chilly start. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the upper-40s. Cloud cover will be on the increase tomorrow afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the late afternoon hours. A few storms could reach severe limits, but overall the severe threat will remain low. The rain will gradually taper off by Wednesday afternoon as the cold front passes to our east. A spring cooldown will drop overnight temperatures back into the 30s by the end of the week.
Sunny Today; Storms Tomorrow
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
(The Center Square) – Red states are leading economic growth in the U.S., a new report by the U. S. Commerce Department shows, with South Dakota, Texas and Utah reporting the highest growth. Read more
(The Center Square) – Republican senators from Texas, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, led a delegation of lawmakers to the Rio Grande Valley Friday to learn more about how illegal immigrants were being treated at federal facilities. Read more
(The Center Square) – Faced with ongoing state lockdowns and changing school restrictions last year, frustrated parents increasingly pulled their children out of public schools nationwide and found other educational options for their children, one of which was home-schooling. Read more
(The Center Square) – Numerous gun rights supporters packed the Texas Capitol to express support for constitutional carry, an issue that the House Homeland Security Committee debated through the night that continued past 5 a.m. Friday. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.