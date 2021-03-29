Monday Planner

Sunshine and blue skies will pave the way for your Monday. Temperatures will range from 68-72 degrees this afternoon after a rather chilly start. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the upper-40s. Cloud cover will be on the increase tomorrow afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during the late afternoon hours. A few storms could reach severe limits, but overall the severe threat will remain low. The rain will gradually taper off by Wednesday afternoon as the cold front passes to our east. A spring cooldown will drop overnight temperatures back into the 30s by the end of the week. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.