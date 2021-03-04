Highs Today

Sunshine and blue skies are in store for your Thursday. Spring-like temperatures reaching 70 degrees will go along with the sunny skies. Cloud cover will move back into the area tonight as a low-pressure system dives across the Southern Plains. A few showers will develop tomorrow afternoon, but rainfall amounts will remain light. Sunny skies will return just in time for your weekend! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.