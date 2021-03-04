Sunshine and blue skies are in store for your Thursday. Spring-like temperatures reaching 70 degrees will go along with the sunny skies. Cloud cover will move back into the area tonight as a low-pressure system dives across the Southern Plains. A few showers will develop tomorrow afternoon, but rainfall amounts will remain light. Sunny skies will return just in time for your weekend!
Sunshine and Blue Skies Today
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
A LOCAL MAYOR'S PLEA FOR ASSISTANCE FOR HER Read more
(The Center Square) – Enough COVID-19 doses will be available by the end of May that every American adult who wants one can receive it, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, though it might take more time to administer all of the doses. Read more
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich made the state’s case Tuesday for maintaining a couple of election integrity issues that, if deemed illegal, could change election laws across the country. Read more
ONE DELTA BUSINESS IS AWARDED A GRANT FOR $182,000 TO Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.