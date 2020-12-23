Strong southerly winds will bring warm and moist air to the area as a cold front approaches from the west. High temperatures will warm quickly into the mid to upper-60s this afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front and push into the area during the late afternoon hours. The best time frame for heavy rain and thunderstorms will be between 5-11 PM. The severe threat looks to remain confined to the Gulf Coast region. However, a few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible this evening. I recommend everyone staying weather aware this evening.
The rain and thunderstorm activity will end around midnight, and skies will clear overnight. Arctic air will settle into the area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Wind chills will remain in the 30s as highs only reach the lower-40s. Overnight lows will drop well into the 20s. It's almost time to break out the heavy coats!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.