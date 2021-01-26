A cold front continues to make its way southeast, before stalling south of the coverage area. Drier air will steadily filter south as weak high pressure builds. As far as temperatures are concerned, they'll be slightly cooler than those on Monday.
They'll remain however, unseasonably warm for late January. The biggest change will be the less humid conditions across the area. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s south.
Tonight clouds will increase with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.