Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Thanksgiving Day will feature mostly sunny skies along with a few passing clouds. It will be a textbook fall day with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-60s.
The dry weather will not stick around long as more wet weather is in store for your weekend. The best chance of rain this weekend will be Sunday as another cold front approaches the region. After the front passes we will feel some of our coldest air of the season as we head into next week.
I hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.