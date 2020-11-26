Thanksgiving Day Planner

Sunny skies and fall-like temperatures are in store for your Thanksgiving day. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper-60s. Cloud cover will increase tonight, and a few stray showers will be possible after midnight.
Scattered showers will continue throughout Friday, but most of the heavy rain will stay to our south. An approaching low-pressure system will bring a better chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday. Thunderstorms will be possible Sunday, but for now, the severe threat looks low. Conditions will clear by Monday, and the sunshine will set back in across the Delta.
Widespread freezing temperatures Monday night will bring the Delta our first hard freeze of the year. Overnight temperatures will range from 25-30 degrees as daytime highs will only reach the mid to upper-40s. The cold snap will persist through at least the middle of next week.
Happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.