No problems from the weather on Thanksgiving 2020, with a pleasant and mostly sunny day expected across the Delta. Temperatures should climb into the 60's by noon, and most locations will reach the upper 60's during the afternoon Thursday.
Thanksgiving Planner
- Chris Mathis
- Updated
Chris Mathis
