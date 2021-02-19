The big weather story this weekend is the gradual thaw and moderating temperatures. After some morning fog, skies cleared across the Delta. Mostly sunny skies across most of the area with highs ranging from around 40 in the north to the upper 50s in the south.
Clear skies and calm winds tonight will temps to fall quickly below freezing, so any melting during the day today will certainly re-freeze.
We will remain dry on Sunday however showers move in Sunday evening into early Monday.
