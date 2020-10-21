Another warmer than normal day as our highs reached the mid 80s. As high pressure remains in control of our weather, Thursday will remain unseasonably warm. We will have one more day of the unusual warmth before cooler temps return to the Delta.
Latest Headlines
The newest Little Free Library is now completely installed at the Delta Health Medical Center. Read more
October is breast cancer awareness month, and one local hospital wants to urge women in the Delta to get checked. Radiation Oncologist, Doctor… Read more
As Halloween approaches, the Cotesworth Culture & Heritage Center is preparing for an unusual, and possibly terrifying fundraiser. Read more
The Delta Cotton Belles are an organization here in the Delta hoping to spread awareness of breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness … Read more
