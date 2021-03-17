For the first time in 7 years, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Delta under a HIGH risk (level 5/5) for severe weather. Conditions will be favorable for strong, long-tracked tornadoes later this afternoon. Tornadoes are small-scale features so the overall probability of a tornado striking your individual home is low. However, conditions will be about as favorable as they can get for tornado development later this afternoon. I urge everyone to have a plan in place and remain WEATHER AWARE all day long. Stay safe!
Tornado Outbreak Likely Today
- Clay Smith
