Another tropical system is expected to make landfall along the Gulf coast. Tropical Storm Zeta is currently located east of the Yucatan Peninsula and will likely strengthen to a category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Gulf coast. Cooler Gulf waters coupled with wind shear should prevent further strengthening of Zeta. The current cone of uncertainty projects a landfall anywhere from Morgan City, Louisiana to Pensacola, Florida.
Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
