Tropical Storm Zeta Projected Path

Another tropical system is expected to make landfall along the Gulf coast.  Tropical Storm Zeta is currently located east of the Yucatan Peninsula and will likely strengthen to a category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Gulf coast.  Cooler Gulf waters coupled with wind shear should prevent further strengthening of Zeta.  The current cone of uncertainty projects a landfall anywhere from Morgan City, Louisiana to Pensacola, Florida.

