Trick or Treat Forecast

Our Halloween forecast will be a treat, not a trick! Temperatures will range from 66-70 degrees tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will slowly drop into the 50s as you begin your trick-or-treating rounds. Skies will remain clear, and no rain is in the forecast.
A reinforcing shot of cold air on Sunday night will bring the potential for our first frost of the season early next week. The chill will be short-lived as temperatures will return to the 70s by the middle of next week.
Remember to stay safe this weekend, and I hope everyone has a Happy Halloween!
