Confidence has grown overnight that Hurricane Eta will not impact the Mississippi coast. The projected track has shifted to the east, putting Florida in the path of Eta. Eta will likely make landfall on Thursday as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain, and hurricane-force winds will continue along the west coast of Florida over the next 24-36 hours. Eta will weaken and remerge into the Atlantic this weekend.
Hurricane Eta Poses No Threat to Mississippi
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
As the holiday season draws near, The Greenwood Salvation Army is preparing to launch it annual Red Kettle Campaign. Read more
A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting school employees in Winona. Read more
After your lawn gets its last cut before winter, Read more
The Greenville Public School District launching its 8th annual canned food drive. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.