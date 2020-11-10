Tropical Storm Eta is located northwest of Cuba, accompanied by 60 mph sustained winds. Eta is nearly stationary and will begin drifting to the north as the week progresses. Eta will encounter dry air and increasing wind shear, which should prohibit strengthening. As Eta approaches the Gulf coast this weekend, the storm is forecasted to weaken. The projected strength and track still have considerable uncertainty. As of now, folks along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on Eta through the weekend.
The Delta will stay clear of any impacts from Eta.
