Overview: Zeta made landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula late last night as a category 1 hurricane. Zeta is now a strong tropical storm but will likely strengthen to hurricane strength later today. Zeta will likely make landfall in southeastern Louisiana tomorrow evening as a category 1 hurricane. Cooler sea surface temperatures, dry air, and increasing wind shear should prohibit further strengthening.
Impacts on the Mississippi Coast: Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for the entire Mississippi coastline. Wednesday will be the highest impact day as Zeta begins to move inland. Storm surge values of 4-6 feet are likely from southeast Louisiana to the MS/AL border. Hurricane-force wind gusts will be possible tomorrow with tropical-storm-force winds expected further inland. As for rainfall, 3-6"+ will fall from southeast Louisiana to southern Alabama. Spin-up tornadoes will be an additional threat, especially along the coast. Conditions will begin to improve early Thursday morning.
Impacts on the DELTA: The impact zone will remain to our southeast. However, increasing moisture out in front of Zeta will dump 1-3"+ of rainfall through Thursday morning. Localized flooding will be possible. We can also expect wind gusts of 20-25 mph at times. A cold front will push Zeta's remnants quickly to the east Thursday morning. Sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures will set up shop as we move into your Halloween weekend.
