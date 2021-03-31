Lows Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually come to an end this evening as a cold front pushes to our south. Winds will gust to 40-45 mph this afternoon with temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees later today. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. A few locations may wake up to frost Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Thursday along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop to near freezing Thursday night into early Friday morning. A widespread frost is expected to develop before daybreak on Friday. Unprotected vegetation may sustain damage. Cover your plants the next couple of nights to be safe!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.