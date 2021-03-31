Showers and thunderstorms will gradually come to an end this evening as a cold front pushes to our south. Winds will gust to 40-45 mph this afternoon with temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees later today. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. A few locations may wake up to frost Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Thursday along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop to near freezing Thursday night into early Friday morning. A widespread frost is expected to develop before daybreak on Friday. Unprotected vegetation may sustain damage. Cover your plants the next couple of nights to be safe!
Turning Colder & Windy
Clay Smith
- Updated
Clay Smith
