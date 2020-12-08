Are you tired of the cold temperatures? Well, temperatures are going to turn much warmer through the end of the week. Highs will range from the mid to upper-60s. Mornings will be chilly, but each afternoon will feature a quick warmup. Our overage highs are generally in the mid-50s this time of year so temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above average.
The warmer temperatures will come to an end Saturday as a cold front passes to our east.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.