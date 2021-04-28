Rain should remain scattered early Thursday (April 29th), but showers and thunderstorms will become likely by late afternoon and evening. Severe weather does not appear overly likely, but a few storms could be capable of producing hail and damaging winds.
Turning Wet Thursday, Possibly Stormy
- Chris Mathis
Chris Mathis
