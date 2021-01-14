Temperatures will climb into the lower-60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. A weak cold front will push through this evening, ushering colder air back to the region. Overnight lows will dip back into the mid-30s tonight. The frontal passage will not bring any rain, but it will be windy tomorrow. Wind gusts will be as high as 35-40 mph tomorrow afternoon. Secure any loose items to prevent them from blowing around in the high winds!
The rest of the weekend will remain chilly and dry. High temperatures will range from 45-52 degrees with overnight lows below freezing. Our next rain chances will arrive during the middle part of next week. Enjoy your Thursday!
