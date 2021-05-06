Conditions will be mainly dry through the first part of the weekend with temperatures returning to the 80s by Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday as our next storm system approaches. Severe weather will be a possibility, but specific threats are hard to pinpoint at this time. The unsettled pattern will continue into next week with multiple rain chances. Temperatures will also turn cooler with highs remaining below-average through the middle of next week.
Unseasonably Cool & Unsettled Next Week
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
