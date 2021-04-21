Highs Today

Our streak of unseasonably cool weather will continue over the next couple of days. Highs will struggle to push out of the upper-50s this afternoon. A breezy northerly wind will make even feel even cooler despite sunny skies. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s tonight with a few communities along the I-55 Corridor dropping into the upper-30s. We will return to the mid to upper-60s tomorrow afternoon as a gradual warm-up continues into the weekend. 

