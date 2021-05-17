The first half of your week will remain unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each afternoon and evening. The highest rain chances each day will be along and west of the Mississippi River with more isolated rain chances east of the I-55 Corridor. We are now approaching the end of our severe weather season and the best chance of severe storms will be over the Southern Plains throughout the week. Rain chances will gradually diminish by the end of the week with much warmer temperatures approaching the 90s expected by this weekend.
Unsettled Start to the Week
- Clay Smith
- Updated
Clay Smith
