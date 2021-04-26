Limited sunshine is expected for Tuesday (April 27th), but warm winds should help temperatures reach the middle 80's in many locations of the Delta during the afternoon. Isolated showers could develop on Wednesday.
Warm Again Tuesday
- Chris Mathis
Chris Mathis
