Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.