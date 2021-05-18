Thursday Forecast

Strong southeasterly breezes will continue to blow across the Delta on Thursday (May 20th), helping temperatures reach the middle 80's despite limited sunshine.  Rain and lightning could occur at any time of the day, but the precipitation chances are less than fifty percent for each location.

