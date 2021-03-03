After six straight days of measurable precipitation, conditions are finally improving. Sunshine will be back in the forecast today and tomorrow. Other than a few showers on Friday the next 5-6 days look to remain dry. Temperatures will reach the 60s each afternoon with a few locations pushing the 70s by Thursday afternoon. The overall pattern will remain favorable for spring-like temperatures through the middle of March.
Warm Days Ahead
- Clay Smith
-
-
-
