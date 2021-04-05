Highs Today

The first half of your week will be full of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will approach 80 degrees the next few days with rain chances remaining near zero. The nice streak of weather will end Wednesday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Delta under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe storms. Conditions will be favorable for spin-up tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and small hail. Heavy rainfall with accumulations of 1-2" will also be possible. Go ahead and mark Wednesday as a WEATHER ALERT day! 

