The first half of your week will be full of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will approach 80 degrees the next few days with rain chances remaining near zero. The nice streak of weather will end Wednesday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Delta under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe storms. Conditions will be favorable for spin-up tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and small hail. Heavy rainfall with accumulations of 1-2" will also be possible. Go ahead and mark Wednesday as a WEATHER ALERT day!
Warm & Sunny Start to the Week
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
Oil and gas advocate criticizes New Mexico AG for not joining multi-state lawsuit against Biden's federal lands moratorium
(The Center Square) – An advocate for the oil and gas industry is questioning why the state of New Mexico has not joined a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's leasing moratorium on federal lands filed by 14 other states. Read more
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: Georgia's controversial election reform bill provides 'balance between accessibility with security'
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended the state's controversial new election reforms this past week by arguing they made voting both more secure and more accessible. Read more
The Missoulian sent a photographer and a reporter to Lincoln in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of Ted Kaczynski's arrest as the infamous "Unabomber." This is a look back at that story. Read more
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., sent a letter to President Joe Biden this week asking him to explain why he reportedly used a tax loophole to avoid paying $500,000 in payroll taxes. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.