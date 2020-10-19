Deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will keep temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for much of the week. Daytime highs will reach the mid-80s each day with overnight lows remaining mild in the mid-60s. Rain chances will be low with only a small chance of a shower each day.
A cold front will approach the region on Friday which will bring brief relief from the October warmth this weekend.
