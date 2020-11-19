High temperatures Thursday through Sunday will reach the mid-70s with overnight lows returning to the 50s. Skies will remain sunny through Saturday, but an approaching cold front will bring clouds back to the area on Sunday. A few showers will be possible Sunday evening. However, lingering dry air will keep rain amounts light.
A stronger weather system will bring a higher chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. Conditions will be favorable for a few thunderstorms, but for now, the severe threat looks to be limited. The bad weather will clear out, and colder air will set in just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
