Temperature Trend

After a solid week of below-freezing temperatures last week, a much warmer pattern will set up this week. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies for the first half of the week. An active pattern will bring multiple rain chances towards the end of the week into the weekend. 

Tags

