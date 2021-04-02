Most locations will start off in the 30's Saturday morning (April 3rd), but we expect to climb far into the 60's during the afternoon with sunshine. Temperatures should be mainly in the middle 40's for any sunrise services on Easter Sunday.
Warming Trend Begins Saturday
- Chris Mathis
Chris Mathis
