High pressure continues to build into the region, resulting in clear skies and dry weather. Winds will remain out of the north and northeast through Sunday. Gusts this evening will diminish overnight. Saturday evening, clear skies, light winds and dry air will result in the temperatures in the mid 30s.
Surface high pressure will remain anchored over the Southeastern U.S. for most of the week.
